Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 9:03 am

Ellen DeGeneres Hatches Plan to Get Beyonce to Follow Back on Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres Hatches Plan to Get Beyonce to Follow Back on Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres follows Beyonce on Instagram and has a plan to get Queen Bey to follow her back!

As of right now, Beyonce follows no one on the social media photo sharing site.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

Ellen‘s plan involved getting her Ellen Show audience to do the “Single Ladies” dance, led by her DJ tWitch, while she recorded it. Ellen plans to put the video of her audience dancing on Instagram, but you can get a preview in the video below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Ellen DeGeneres, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Was this when Khloe Kardashian found out she was pregnant? - TMZ
  • Candice King films The Originals with Joseph Morgan - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Josie & the Pussycats are revealing secrets from the movie - TooFab
  • Jason Mraz is heading to Broadway - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miss Piggy is reportedly dating a Riverdale star! - Just Jared Jr