Ellen DeGeneres Hatches Plan to Get Beyonce to Follow Back on Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres follows Beyonce on Instagram and has a plan to get Queen Bey to follow her back!

As of right now, Beyonce follows no one on the social media photo sharing site.

Ellen‘s plan involved getting her Ellen Show audience to do the “Single Ladies” dance, led by her DJ tWitch, while she recorded it. Ellen plans to put the video of her audience dancing on Instagram, but you can get a preview in the video below.