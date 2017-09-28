Ellen Page Gets Girlfriend Emma Portner's Support at 'Flatliners' Premiere

Ellen Page holds her girlfriend Emma Portner‘s hand while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Flatliners on Wednesday (September 27) at the Ace Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress gushed about her girlfriend while doing an interview at the event with ET.

“Oh, it’s the best,” Ellen said about having Emma’s support at the premiere. “Yeah, it’s the best.”

On the way to the premiere, Ellen shared a photo of her giving Emma a kiss in the car. “On the way to the @flatlinersmovie premiere! Thank you @hairbyjohnd @tobyfleischman and @samanthamcmillen_stylist for everything. #flatlinersmovie,” she captioned the pic.