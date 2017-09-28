Top Stories
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 11:36 pm

Fergie Wears a Dress with Pockets to Rick Owens' Paris Show

Fergie Wears a Dress with Pockets to Rick Owens' Paris Show

Fergie puts her hands in her pockets while attending the Rick Owens show held during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 42-year-old singer looked so hot in the form-fitting dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

Fergie flew to Paris after appearing on Watch What Happens Live earlier in the week while in New York City.

She is currently promoting her new album Double Dutchess and all of the music videos to accompany the songs are currently live on YouTube!
Just Jared on Facebook
fergie rick owens paris show 01
fergie rick owens paris show 02
fergie rick owens paris show 03
fergie rick owens paris show 04
fergie rick owens paris show 05

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Fergie

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Was this when Khloe Kardashian found out she was pregnant? - TMZ
  • Candice King films The Originals with Joseph Morgan - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Josie & the Pussycats are revealing secrets from the movie - TooFab
  • Jason Mraz is heading to Broadway - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miss Piggy is reportedly dating a Riverdale star! - Just Jared Jr