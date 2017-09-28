Top Stories
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 8:05 pm

Gary Oldman Transforms into Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour' Trailer - Watch Now

Gary Oldman Transforms into Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour' Trailer - Watch Now

Gary Oldman is taking on the role as on of England’s most iconic government officials in his upcoming movie.

The 59-year-old Oscar-nominated actor transform into Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the new drama Darkest Hour – and you can watch the new trailer here!

“During the early days of World War II, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds,” Deadline reports.

Lily James also stars in the film.

Darkest Hour hits theaters on November 22.

Watch the trailer!

Darkest Hour – Trailer
