Thu, 28 September 2017 at 6:45 pm

Gregg Sulkin Goes Shirtless in 'Marvel's Runaways' First Look!

Gregg Sulkin puts his muscles on display while going shirtless for this first look still from his upcoming Hulu series Marvel’s Runaways.

The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 21 and features a cast of up-and-coming stars like Virginia Gardner, Lyrica Okano, Rhenzy Feliz, Ariela Barer, and Allegra Acosta.

Here is the show’s synopsis: “Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.”

Gregg can also be seen shirtless in our brand new RAW feature that launched earlier this month!
Photos: Hulu
Posted to: Allegra Acosta, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Lyrica Okano, Marvel, Rhenzy Feliz, Television, Virginia Gardner

