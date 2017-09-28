Top Stories
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 10:27 pm

Here Are Beyonce's Lyrics from 'Mi Gente' Translated to English

Here Are Beyonce's Lyrics from 'Mi Gente' Translated to English

Beyonce just surprised us all by dropping a remix to J Balvin and Willy William‘s song “Mi Gente,” but since the lyrics are all in Spanish, you might be wondering what she’s saying!

The lyrics have thankfully been translated into English already and you can check them out here.

Beyonce will be doing good with her proceeds from the song. She announced that she will donate all the money she makes from the track to the relief efforts for the natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and other affected Caribbean islands.

Click inside for the lyrics…

Here are the lyrics that Beyonce sings in Spanish:

“Con lo mío todos se mueven
La fiesta la llevo en mis genes
Yo soy la reina de los nenes
Mi gente no se detiene, aquí nadie se quiere ir
Si el ritmo está en tu cabeza
Ahora suéltate y mueve los pies
Me encanta cuando el bajo suena
Empezamos a subir de nivel”

The English translation, via Google Translate, is roughly:

“With mine, everyone moves
I have the party in my genes
I am the queen of the children
My people do not stop, nobody here wants to go
If the rhythm is in your head
Now let go and move your feet
I love it when the bass sounds
We started to level up”

To read the full lyrics to the remix, click here!
Photos: Getty
