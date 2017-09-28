Top Stories
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 9:56 pm

Here's How 'Will & Grace' Erased the Series Finale's Flash Forward

Here's How 'Will & Grace' Erased the Series Finale's Flash Forward

The premiere of the Will & Grace revival just aired and one thing fans wanted to know was how the show would address the previous series finale.

When the show ended in 2006, we saw as Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) drifted apart and were later reunited 20 years later when their kids ended up living across the hall from each other in college.

Click inside for the spoilers on what happened in the revival’s premiere…

During the revival’s premiere on Thursday (September 28), we see Karen (Megan Mullally) zoned out on the couch with a martini in hand.

“I had the craziest dream. You were there and you were there,” she tells Will and Grace before telling Jack (Sean Hayes) that he wasn’t there.

“In my dream, Will was living with a swarthy man in uniform and Grace was married to a Jew doctor,” Karen said referring to his now-ex Vince D’Angelo (Bobby Cannavale) and Grace’s ex-husband Leo Markus (Harry Connick Jr.).

“Yeah, we were. But we’re single now,” Will replies.

“That tracks. What happened to the children you had who grew up and got married to each other?” Karen the says to which Will responds, “That never happened.

“Ugh, what a relief. Nobody wants to see you two raise kids,” Karen replies back.

It was all a dream!
Just Jared on Facebook
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 01
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 02
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 03
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 04
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 05
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 06
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 07
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 08
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 09
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 10
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 11
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 12
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 13
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 14
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 15
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 16
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 17
heres how will grace erased the series finales flash forward 18

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Was this when Khloe Kardashian found out she was pregnant? - TMZ
  • Candice King films The Originals with Joseph Morgan - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Josie & the Pussycats are revealing secrets from the movie - TooFab
  • Jason Mraz is heading to Broadway - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miss Piggy is reportedly dating a Riverdale star! - Just Jared Jr