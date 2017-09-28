Top Stories
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 11:05 pm

Hilary Duff Turns 30, Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes!

Hilary Duff Turns 30, Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes!

It’s a special day for Hilary Duff!

The actress and singer is celebrating her 30th birthday today (September 28) and she took to social media to thank them for the birthday wishes they have been sending all day long.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

“Shit. 30. Thanks for all the birthday love guys. I just ate some gluten and had a glass of wine midday💅🏻,” Hilary captioned a smiley selfie on Instagram.

We hope that you are having an amazing day, Hilary! We can’t wait to see what the next 30 years bring.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hilary Duff

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Was this when Khloe Kardashian found out she was pregnant? - TMZ
  • Candice King films The Originals with Joseph Morgan - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Josie & the Pussycats are revealing secrets from the movie - TooFab
  • Jason Mraz is heading to Broadway - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miss Piggy is reportedly dating a Riverdale star! - Just Jared Jr