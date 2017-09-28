Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 8:35 am

'Hocus Pocus' Reboot in the Works at Disney Channel

There’s a Hocus Pocus TV reboot in the works.

The fan-favorite film from 1993, which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as everyone’s favorite witches, is reportedly in talks to be rebooted on the Disney Channel.

Deadline reports that the new TV movie will have a completely new cast. The TV movie will be written by Scarlett Lacey and David Kirschner, who produced the original, set to executive produce.

Two years ago, Bette shot down hopes that a Hocus Pocus sequel featuring the original cast could one day happen.

Hocus Pocus is set to air 16 times during Freeform’s annual 13 Nights of Halloween line-up.
WENN
  • Hyejeong

    Hocus Pocus is a great movie and doesn’t need a reboot.

  • qiq

    nooooooooo nobody wants a reboot, we want a sequel!!!