Hugh Hefner Passes Away at 91 - Celebs React
Celebrities are mourning the loss of Hugh Hefner tonight.
Paris Hilton, Rob Lowe, Gene Simmons, and tons of other stars are taking to Twitter to remember the magazine mogul after he passed away at the age of 91.
Hugh‘s son Connor released a statement confirming his dad’s passing, saying “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”
Read their tweets below.
I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017
So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. 😢 #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/IQiEYhMfvf
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 28, 2017
RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017
Rest in peace #HughHefner – he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017
In way more important news #hughhefner died?! What the fuck.:(
— bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 28, 2017
Wow…just read the news. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. Your legacy and soul shall live on!
— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 28, 2017
A girl I went to HS with was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends for a while(when he had 8 I think)I went to hang with her once. He was nice.🍸
— Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 28, 2017
We love you #hef #HughHefner pic.twitter.com/gr5DXSH22D
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017
RIP Hef. You broke the mold. #HughHefner
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 28, 2017
RIP Hugh Hefner I went to so many of his parties at the Playboy mansion it was legendary you will never be forgotten
— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 28, 2017
#HughHefner did more to help civil rights them most of us know… Thxs for being fearless .. #rip
— Loni Love (@LoniLove) September 28, 2017
RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw
— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017
Rest In Peace to an absolute icon of a man Hugh Hefner🐰
— Sean O'Donnell (@TheSeanODonnell) September 28, 2017
RIP HUGH HEFNER
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 28, 2017
I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don't ask. #RIPHef
— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 28, 2017
Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR
— Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017
RIP hef. You were always sweet to me on movie nights at the mansion. Love to you @crystalhefner xo #RIPHef
— Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) September 28, 2017
Hugh Hefner. He came. He saw. He came. He came. He came. He came….came…
— Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) September 28, 2017
Thank you Hugh Hefner for being a defender of civil rights, a champion of free speech, and of course, all the boners
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 28, 2017