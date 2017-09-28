Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 12:48 am

Hugh Hefner Passes Away at 91 - Celebs React

Hugh Hefner Passes Away at 91 - Celebs React

Celebrities are mourning the loss of Hugh Hefner tonight.

Paris Hilton, Rob Lowe, Gene Simmons, and tons of other stars are taking to Twitter to remember the magazine mogul after he passed away at the age of 91.

Hugh‘s son Connor released a statement confirming his dad’s passing, saying “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”

Read their tweets below.

Read more tweets inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hugh Hefner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr