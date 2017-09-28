Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 9:34 pm

Hugh Hefner to Be Buried Next to Marilyn Monroe

Hugh Hefner‘s final resting place will be right next to the first-ever cover model of Playboy, the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

The Playboy founder, who died on Wednesday (September 27) at the age of 91, will be laid to rest at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Hefner purchased the plot 25 years ago for $75,000, according to People. Some of the other Hollywood legends who are buried there include Farrah Fawcett, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Natalie Wood, Truman Capote, Dean Martin, and Rodney Dangerfield.

