J. Balvin, Willy William, & Beyonce: 'Mi Gente' Video, Lyrics & Download!

Beyonce is joining J. Balvin and Willy William for a new version of the song “Mi Gente” and you can listen to it right here!

The 36-year-old entertainer will be doing good with the money she makes from the song.

“I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts,” she wrote on her website.

The new version of the song does not appear to be available yet on iTunes, but you can still download the original for now.

