James & Dave Franco Promote 'The Disaster Artist' Together!

James Franco and his younger brother Dave promote The Disaster Artist at the film’s photo call during the 2017 San Sebastian Film Festival on Thursday (September 28) in San Sebastian, Spain.

Later in the day, the brothers attended a press conference for the movie.

The movie is based on Greg Sestero’s best-selling tell-all about the making of Tommy Wiseau‘s cult-classic film The Room, and will show the process of making the movie.

So far, The Disaster Artist is getting great reviews and has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Be sure to catch the film in theaters on December 8, 2017!