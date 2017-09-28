Jamie Foxx & Jay Pharoah Play the Impressions Game on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

When it comes to impressions, Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah aren’t afraid to put their skills to the test – and that certainly was the case during their joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Thursday (September 28)!

The 49-year-old actor and Jay, 29, played a hysterical game of impressions including Kanye West, Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey, and Ryan Seacrest to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

At the end of the game, Ellen rounded up the donation amount to $20,000 courtesy of Cheerios as part of Ellen‘s partnership with the iconic brand to encourage one million acts of good.

Ellen also chatted with with Jamie and Jay about how they met on Saturday Night Live and how they came to work together on White Famous.



Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah Play the Impressions Game

Click inside to watch the rest of Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah’s appearance on Ellen…



Jamie Foxx’s Friendship with Jay Pharoah Includes Endless Impressions



Jamie Foxx & Jay Pharoah Play the Holy ‘Heads Up!’ Championship