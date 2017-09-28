Jane Fonda Convinced Robert Redford To Star in 'Our Souls at Night' - Watch Here!

Jane Fonda strikes a pose while attending the Netflix premiere of her latest film Our Souls At Night held at The Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday (September 27) in New York City.

The 79-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-star Robert Redford, as well as director Ritesh Batra, screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and producer Finola Dwyer.

Robert recently admitted that he was reluctant to star in the film, after having already done the play on Broadway, and that it was Jane herself who made it an easier decision.

“Jane has this energy and she has this drive that forces things to happen including taking a reluctant male character and pushing him into the spotlight,” Robert told ET. “And that’s what happened in the play and what happens in the film. So, that’s why I like doing it again. It was fresh.”

Our Souls at Night hits Netflix on Friday (September 29) – Watch trailer below!



Our Souls At Night | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

FYI: Jane is wearing Dior Haute Couture with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.