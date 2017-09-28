Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 9:14 am

Jane Fonda Convinced Robert Redford To Star in 'Our Souls at Night' - Watch Here!

Jane Fonda Convinced Robert Redford To Star in 'Our Souls at Night' - Watch Here!

Jane Fonda strikes a pose while attending the Netflix premiere of her latest film Our Souls At Night held at The Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday (September 27) in New York City.

The 79-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-star Robert Redford, as well as director Ritesh Batra, screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and producer Finola Dwyer.

Robert recently admitted that he was reluctant to star in the film, after having already done the play on Broadway, and that it was Jane herself who made it an easier decision.

“Jane has this energy and she has this drive that forces things to happen including taking a reluctant male character and pushing him into the spotlight,” Robert told ET. “And that’s what happened in the play and what happens in the film. So, that’s why I like doing it again. It was fresh.”

Our Souls at Night hits Netflix on Friday (September 29) – Watch trailer below!


Our Souls At Night | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

FYI: Jane is wearing Dior Haute Couture with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 01
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 02
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 03
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 04
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 05
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 06
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 07
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 08
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 09
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 10
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 11
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 12
jane fonda convinced robert redford to star in our souls at night 13

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jane Fonda, Robert Redford

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Was this when Khloe Kardashian found out she was pregnant? - TMZ
  • Candice King films The Originals with Joseph Morgan - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Josie & the Pussycats are revealing secrets from the movie - TooFab
  • Jason Mraz is heading to Broadway - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miss Piggy is reportedly dating a Riverdale star! - Just Jared Jr