'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 7:55 pm

Jenny McCarthy Tearfully Mourns Hugh Hefner's Death

Jenny McCarthy got emotional while opening up about the death of Hugh Hefner, someone who she credits with helping start her career.

“It’s a sad morning for me,” the 44-year-old television personality said on her SiriusXM radio show on Thursday morning (September 28).

Jenny says that modeling for Playboy helped give her the experience she needed to move further in the industry.

“It gave me on-camera experience, so by the time I auditioned for MTV, I was able to get that job,” she said. “And through the numerous covers I did after that or the specials that I would host with Hef, I’ll never forget.”

Jenny got teary-eyed while discussing Hugh‘s death.

“He would always say, ‘Thanks for sharing the dream, Jen.’ Which he liked to say a lot. And when I thought about him passing last night…” Jenny said. “I just thought I wanted one more, one more chance just to say thanks and thank you for sharing your dream with me, and for giving so many girls, and so many people, the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“He was the most goodhearted, caring, generous, supportive friend, mentor…and his zest for life was contagious,” she added.
