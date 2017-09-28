Jessica Simpson Goes Rock 'N' Roll for Her Fall/Holiday 2017 Collection!

Jessica Simpson is ready to give her holiday a little edginess!

The 37-year-old entrepreneur looks great in the Fall/Holiday /17 campaign for her Jessica Simpson Collection, which was shot by James Macari in Los Angeles.

The campaign features Jessica in a variety of kaleidoscopic poses.

“I wanted to have fun and show the many sides of my personality for the new campaign. (We ladies are complex and multilayered – I celebrate it!) but this time through a kaleidoscope lens and a rock and roll edge,” Jessica said.

Her favorite items this season? “THE BOOTS! We have so many stand-out boot styles this season that are on trend and practical.”

Check out the campaign pictures below!