Thu, 28 September 2017 at 3:49 pm

Justin Bieber Rocks Bright Blue Bomber Jacket for Late Night Church Service!

Justin Bieber brings a bright burst of color to church!

The 23-year-old Purpose pop star rocked a bright blue bomber jacket while exiting a late night church service on Wednesday night (September 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin recently shared a photo of Tom Holland on his Instagram, writing: “Icon! Best Spider-Man ive seen good job Tom Holland.”

Justin was recently spotted grabbing a juice drink in a Guns N’ Roses shirt, a black hat, gray pants and a pair of sneakers.
