Kendra Wilkinson Mourns the Loss of Hugh Hefner, Says 'I Will Miss Him So Much'

One of Hugh Hefner‘s former girlfriends is breaking her silence after his passing.

Kendra Wilkinson released a statement through E! News mourning her loss.

“Hef changed my life,” Kendra said. “He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.”

Kendra was one of Hef‘s girlfriends along with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt from 2004 to 2009 and starred on the reality show The Girls Next Door which followed their lives at the Playboy Mansion. Kendra and Hef remained close friends after their breakup.