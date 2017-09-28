Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child with Kanye West!

It’s confirmed – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child!

The news was officially confirmed in a tease for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It was revealed earlier this month that Kanye and Kim had found a surrogate for their child, due in January.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’” Kim asked Khloe.

“The person’s pregnant?” Khloe answered, to which Kim replied, “We’re having a baby!” OMG!

Kylie Jenner and Khloe are also pregnant as well, with all three babies due early next year.

The teaser also features more footage from the upcoming season, which is set to air on Sunday at 9pm ET.

Click inside to watch the teaser for the new season…