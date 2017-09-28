Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 5:50 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Fun-Filled Day at Disneyland Paris with Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Fun-Filled Day at Disneyland Paris with Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian cuddles up to her boyfriend Younes Bendjima while posing for a photo in front of the castle at Disneyland Paris on Thursday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 38-year-old reality star and her 23-year-old model boyfriend were also seen going for a ride on the Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster, where they sat in the back row of the train with their hands in the air.

Kourtney posted several photos of the park on her Instagram Stories. She wrote on a picture of Cinderella’s castle, “Honey I’m home.”

Younes called his girlfriend his “Minnie” in one of the photos he posted on his stories. Too cute!

10+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian at Disneyland Paris…

Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 01
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 02
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 03
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 04
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 05
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 06
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 07
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 08
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 09
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima disneyland paris 10

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Was this when Khloe Kardashian found out she was pregnant? - TMZ
  • Candice King films The Originals with Joseph Morgan - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Josie & the Pussycats are revealing secrets from the movie - TooFab
  • Jason Mraz is heading to Broadway - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miss Piggy is reportedly dating a Riverdale star! - Just Jared Jr