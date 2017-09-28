Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Fun-Filled Day at Disneyland Paris with Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian cuddles up to her boyfriend Younes Bendjima while posing for a photo in front of the castle at Disneyland Paris on Thursday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 38-year-old reality star and her 23-year-old model boyfriend were also seen going for a ride on the Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster, where they sat in the back row of the train with their hands in the air.

Kourtney posted several photos of the park on her Instagram Stories. She wrote on a picture of Cinderella’s castle, “Honey I’m home.”

Younes called his girlfriend his “Minnie” in one of the photos he posted on his stories. Too cute!

