Thu, 28 September 2017 at 2:19 am

Lea Michele Joins Her 'The Mayor' Co-Stars at Screening in WeHo

Lea Michele arrives in style for a screening of her new show The Mayor on Wednesday night (September 27) at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress looked cool in a silver metallic dress as she was joined at the event by her co-stars Brandon Michael Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown, Marcel Spears, Bernard David Jones along with the show’s creator Jeremy Bronson.

The Mayor premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 3.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bernard David Jones, Brandon Micheal Hall, Lea Michele, Marcel Spears, Yvette Nicole Brown

