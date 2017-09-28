Lea Michele Joins Her 'The Mayor' Co-Stars at Screening in WeHo
Lea Michele arrives in style for a screening of her new show The Mayor on Wednesday night (September 27) at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 31-year-old actress looked cool in a silver metallic dress as she was joined at the event by her co-stars Brandon Michael Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown, Marcel Spears, Bernard David Jones along with the show’s creator Jeremy Bronson.
The Mayor premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 3.
