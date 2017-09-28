Lena Dunham is So Happy to Have Boyfriend Jack Antonoff Home from Tour!

Lena Dunham is all smiles as she heads to a Bleachers concert on Wednesday night (September 27) at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old former Girls star looked pretty in a black blazer over a red dress as she attended the show of her boyfriend Jack Antonoff‘s band.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lena Dunham

Lena recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Jack as he arrived in town for their tour stop.

“Home from tour in a blur of love and poodles,” Lena captioned the below photo.