Top Stories
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 8:37 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda Releasing Song to Benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Efforts

Lin-Manuel Miranda Releasing Song to Benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Efforts

Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a new song to benefit the victims of the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico.

The 37-year-old Hamilton star announced that he called every “Puerto Rican I know” to help record a song to benefit those effected by Hurricane Maria.

“I had the idea at 3 in the morning. … The initial demo was me singing in a bathroom,” Lin-Manuel told CNN. “To every artist, I’ve said, ‘Can you help out on this song?’ And they said yes. Without even hearing the song, everyone’s joined in.”

Lin-Manuel also shared that the song will drop next week.

Read more of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tweets inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lin-Manuel Miranda

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Was this when Khloe Kardashian found out she was pregnant? - TMZ
  • Candice King films The Originals with Joseph Morgan - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Josie & the Pussycats are revealing secrets from the movie - TooFab
  • Jason Mraz is heading to Broadway - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miss Piggy is reportedly dating a Riverdale star! - Just Jared Jr