Lin-Manuel Miranda Releasing Song to Benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Efforts

Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a new song to benefit the victims of the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico.

The 37-year-old Hamilton star announced that he called every “Puerto Rican I know” to help record a song to benefit those effected by Hurricane Maria.

“I had the idea at 3 in the morning. … The initial demo was me singing in a bathroom,” Lin-Manuel told CNN. “To every artist, I’ve said, ‘Can you help out on this song?’ And they said yes. Without even hearing the song, everyone’s joined in.”

Lin-Manuel also shared that the song will drop next week.

Got all the yesses we wanted for this 🇵🇷 tune & then some.

Running around the country this weekend to get vocals.

To you: end of next week? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2017

