Lin-Manuel Miranda Releasing Song to Benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Efforts
Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a new song to benefit the victims of the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico.
The 37-year-old Hamilton star announced that he called every “Puerto Rican I know” to help record a song to benefit those effected by Hurricane Maria.
“I had the idea at 3 in the morning. … The initial demo was me singing in a bathroom,” Lin-Manuel told CNN. “To every artist, I’ve said, ‘Can you help out on this song?’ And they said yes. Without even hearing the song, everyone’s joined in.”
Lin-Manuel also shared that the song will drop next week.
Got all the yesses we wanted for this 🇵🇷 tune & then some.
Running around the country this weekend to get vocals.
To you: end of next week?
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2017
We need a hashtag for this 🇵🇷 tune while we make it but I don't want to tell you the song's title yet.
Ideas?
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2017
Without giving too much away, Here's @rubenblades…#ForPR #PorPR https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf pic.twitter.com/YqyoEm8c1D
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2017
Without giving too much away…@Anthony_Ramos1 #ForPR #PorPR pic.twitter.com/971wfwIAiY
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2017