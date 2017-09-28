Top Stories
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 7:35 pm

Lynda Carter Slams James Cameron's 'Thuggish' Comments About 'Wonder Woman'

Lynda Carter is not putting up with James Cameron‘s criticism of Wonder Woman.

The 66-year-old actress – who portrayed the female superhero in the 1970s TV show – took to her Facebook account to slam the Avatar director for calling the Wonder Woman film starring Gal Gadot a step “backwards” for feminism.

“To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul,” Lynda wrote. “Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women–we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron–I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So–STOP IT.”

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has also spoken out against James‘ comments.
