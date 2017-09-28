Top Stories
Macklemore & Wife Tricia Expecting Second Child!

Macklemore and his wife Tricia are expecting their second child together!

“Tricia is pregnant, and today we are going to find out the gender of our child,” the 34-year-old entertainer said in a video posted to his Instagram account. The video also featured Tricia and their 2-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone.

In the Instagram clip, Macklemore also revealed that he’s going to be performing in an additional concert in the Seattle area.

Congrats to the happy couple on the amazing news! We can’t wait to find out the sex of their baby.

