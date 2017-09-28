Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 11:04 am

Maroon 5's 'What Lovers Do' Video Feat. SZA Debuts - Watch Now!

Maroon 5‘s brand new music video for “What Lovers Do,” which also features SZA, has just debuted online and we have it here for you to check out!

The video features a colorful adventure across time, land, and oceans with Adam, SZA, and more. It was directed by famous music video director Joseph Kahn.

Since the song’s premiere this month, it has clocked 65+ million streams on Spotify and 25+ million on YouTube.

Be sure to buy the song on iTunes if you dig it!

Watch the music video for Maroon 5′s new song below…
