Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Ultimate Goal in Life!

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her ultimate goal in life.

The 24-year-old pop princess spoke to Zane Lowe for Beats 1 about her album Younger Now out on Friday (September 29), as well as her Bangerz era, and where she is as a person today.

“I’m so much more, and I am so much more complete, than these headlines, these records, these number ones, whatever. I love my life and the fact that I’m just alive…I clearly smoked some weed in my day,” she told Zane.

“Write whatever you want. I’m so happy to be on this planet and be able to be in the position I’m in. These things are so mindless and below my ultimate goal.”

As for the goal?

“To make the world better. To make the world change. To make Happy Hippie and what we stand for a reality, which is for the world not to be the way that it is now. I think we’re on the right path. I think a lot of us are really trying so hard. But anytime you think you’re doing enough, know you can do more.”

