Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Rumors That She Stabbed Someone with a Fork

Nicki Minaj is squashing a crazy rumor that she stabbed a Britney Spears fan with a fork at a childhood sleepover.

The superstar rapper quote tweeted a fan’s tweet with several articles reporting the story as if it was real.

“Can’t believe credible news outlets reported this. People will really believe the dumbest sh*t. [stabbed a Britney fan in leg w/a fork],” Nicki wrote. The rumors spread after a tweet from 2011 resurfaced.

She then spoke out about how magazine’s feel perfectly comfortable having her change her hair.

“For years, fashion mags would change my hair for their covers but allow women of a diff race to wear the exact style on the cover,” Nicki tweeted.