Nicole Richie Talks Season Two of ‘Great News’ While Braiding Jimmy Fallon’s Hair – Watch Here!

Nicole Richie put her hair-styling skills to the test while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (September 27) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress and fashion designer braided Jimmy's hair as she talked all about NBC's Great News and the singing promo she made with her castmates in support of season two.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Richie

Nicole also talked about Tina Fey joining the show as a guest star and also talked about their upcoming musical-themed episode.

That same day, Nicole was spotted in two different outfits while making her way in and out of the Today show studios after promoting Great News.


Nicole Richie Braids Jimmy's Hair While Chatting About 'Great News'

FYI: Nicole is wearing a sleeve dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini on The Tonight Show. Nicole is wearing a mustard Love & Lemons sweatshirt with Jimmy Choo shoes arriving at the Today show.

Click inside to watch the rest of Nicole Richie's appearance on The Tonight Show...


Nicole Richie's Alter Ego Is a Rapping Gardener Named Nikki Fre$h

Nicole Richie On Her Show ‘Great News’ And Her Dad, Lionel Richie
