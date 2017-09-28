Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 6:10 pm

Nina Dobrev Rocks New Haircut at 'Flatliners' Premiere!

Nina Dobrev puts her new haircut on display while attending the premiere of her new film Flatliners on Wednesday (September 27) at the Ace Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress took to Twitter to explain that the new look is for an upcoming French movie!

“New role, new look. A #BangingBob with a #FrenchFringe for my French movie,” she tweeted.

Nina was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Ellen Page (with girlfriend Emma Portner), Diego Luna, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons, and Beau Mirchoff. The film’s producer Michael Douglas also walked the red carpet!

FYI: Nina is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, and Bulgari jewelry. Kiersey is wearing Alberta Ferreti Couture. Beau is wearing a Ted Baker suit.

25+ pictures inside of Nina Dobrev and others at the premiere…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beau Mirchoff, Diego Luna, Ellen Page, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Douglas, Nina Dobrev

