Thu, 28 September 2017 at 2:38 pm

Pamela Anderson Steps Out for Balmain Fashion Show After Mourning Hugh Hefner's Death

Pamela Anderson Steps Out for Balmain Fashion Show After Mourning Hugh Hefner's Death

Pamela Anderson has made an official appearance following her touching goodbye to Hugh Hefner, who passed away at the age of 91.

The 50-year-old actress and model, who has covered Playboy 14 times over the course of her career, stepped out to attend the Balmain show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Thursday (September 28) in Paris, France.

Pamela was joined at the event by Diplo, Claudia Schiffer, Elena Perminova, Olivia Palermo, Anna Wintour, Daniel Alves, Neymar, director of Balmain himself Olivier Rousteing.

A whole bunch of celebrities are mourning the loss of Hugh Hefner, read their tweets here.
Credit: Jacopo Raule; Photos: Getty
