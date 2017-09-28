Top Stories
Paris Hilton Enjoys a Day of Pampering with Her Pup

Paris Hilton heads back to her car after getting her hair colored at a salon on Monday afternoon (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old DJ and entrepreneur kept things cozy and chic in a black track suit and sunglasses as she was joined by one of her little pups for outing.

Paris took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Hugh Hefner after his passing on Wednesday night.

“So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend,” Paris captioned the collage of photos on her account.
