Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Pink has just released her new song “Beautiful Trauma” off of her seventh studio album of the same name!

The song was co-written by Pink and Jack Antonoff.

“Tomorrow I’m releasing the title track to BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA. I wrote the song with a very awesome person @jackantonoff and named the album after it b/c life is f*cking traumatic. But it’s also incredibly beautiful, too. There’s a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls. Enjoy,” Pink wrote on Twitter hours ago.

Pink‘s seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, will be available to purchase on October 13.

