Thu, 28 September 2017 at 9:08 am

Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Pink has just released her new song “Beautiful Trauma” off of her seventh studio album of the same name!

The song was co-written by Pink and Jack Antonoff.

“Tomorrow I’m releasing the title track to BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA. I wrote the song with a very awesome person @jackantonoff and named the album after it b/c life is f*cking traumatic. But it’s also incredibly beautiful, too. There’s a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls. Enjoy,” Pink wrote on Twitter hours ago.

Be sure to buy “Beautiful Trauma” on iTunes!

Pink‘s seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, will be available to purchase on October 13.

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Beautiful Trauma”…
Credit: Ryan Aylsworth
Posted to: First Listen, Music, Pink

