Thu, 28 September 2017 at 12:36 am

Prince Harry Makes Funny Faces for a Toddler at the Invictus Games!

Prince Harry is having so much at the 2017 Invictus Games!

The 33-year-old royal was spotted hanging out with fans in the stands at a handball match on Wednesday afternoon (September 27) at the Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto, Calif.

During the match, Prince Harry hung out with a young fan where he was spotted making silly faces for her!

In case you missed it, Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games over the weekend.

Photos: WENN
