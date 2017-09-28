Rachel Weisz Buddies Up with Haley Bennett at Chloe Paris Fashion Show!

Rachel Weisz strikes a pose while arriving at the Chloe show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 held on Thursday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 47-year-old actress sat in the front row of the presentation alongside Haley Bennett, Mia Goth, Arizona Muse and the current creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Rachel recently wrapped up filming The Favourite directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, which is set in 18th-century England’s court of Queen.

“Corseted,” Rachel said of the costumes in the flick (via WWD), adding “Now I’m very free. I’m a big Chloé.”