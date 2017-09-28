Ricky Martin Raises Awareness for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Efforts on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Ricky Martin stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (September 28) on NBC, to help raise awareness about the devastation and destruction left behind by Hurricane Maria on his home island of Puerto Rico.

The 45-year-old entertainer shared his concern with Ellen about Puerto Rico’s current state of despair and pleads with viewers to donate money to help the victims who are in need of food, water, and medicine among many other necessities.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I am from Puerto Rico and right now, Puerto Rico is suffering. We were destroyed by a hurricane and it has been very difficult,” Ricky expressed to Ellen‘s audience. “Right now, there is no water, there is no electricity, there is no food, there is no medicine, there is no diesel for the generators that will make the hospital work. People are dying. So, as a Puerto Rican, as an American that I am, I am here to ask for your help. We have created a catastrophe fund and I have to say thank you very much because you have been so kind and so generous, but we need more.”

“We need more,” Ricky continued. “A lot of great corporations are working with us to bring love, to bring food, to bring hope to Puerto Rico. Leonardo DiCaprio – I just got off the phone with him and he said Ricky, I want to be a part of this, I want to help you for obvious reasons. He’s always at the forefront of everything that has to do with climate change and I’m just very thankful. But, we need your help.”



