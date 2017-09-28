Rihanna Is Urging Donald Trump to Pay Attention to Puerto Rico

Rihanna has been tweeting at Donald Trump urging him to send help and supplies to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the area.

“Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure! Don’t let your people die like this,” Rihanna tweeted at him early on Thursday (September 28) with a cover of September 27′s Daily News that showed a devastating situation.

Rihanna then tweeted an article from CNN that said, “5 living former US Presidents expand their hurricane relief effort to include Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands,” and those Presidents include Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!! #CaribbeanGirl #OneLove” Rihanna tweeted about this news.