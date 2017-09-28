Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 9:56 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Kelly Wearstler Designed Boutique Opening!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is all smiles while attending the Flagship Opening of Kelly Wearstler Designed Boutique held at and hosted by Compartes Chocolatier on Wednesday (September 27) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old British supermodel was joined at the event by Naomi Grossman, famed interior designer Kelly Wearstler and CEO of Compartes Chocolatier, Jonathan Grahm.

Rosie and guests had an exclusive first look at the design love child between Jonathan and Kelly. Compartes favorites were on display including Jonathan’s signature bars including the recently released Museum of Ice Cream x Compartes bar, truffles, dipped fruit, and more.

Rosie gave birth to her baby boy, Jack, in June.
Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Naomi Grossman, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

