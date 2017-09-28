Ryan Gosling Gets Caught By NBC Security in 'SNL' Promo - Watch Now!

Ryan Gosling‘s hilarious Saturday Night Live promo has just debuted and he’s making some promises for his second time hosting the late night show.

“You only got part of me last time,” Ryan can be heard saying in a voice over. “This time, I’m going to give the world my soul.”

It then cuts to Ryan trying to get through NBC security, but they won’t let him in without a pass.

Then, Ryan tries to make a run for it inside anyway, but gets caught.

Tune in to SNL this Saturday for the season premiere – Jay-Z is the musical guest!