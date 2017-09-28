Sean Hayes On Working with Debbie Reynolds On 'Will & Grace': 'Very Dirty Woman in the Best Way'

Sean Hayes opened up about working with the late Debbie Reynolds on Will & Grace while making appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday evening (September 27) in New York City.

“Oh gosh, her sense of humor and her wit. She was a broad, she was like a dark dark sense of humor. I can’t even repeat half of the stuff she said on this show,” the 47-year-old actor expressed. “Really really funny and she would introduce herself every single episode, “hello, I’m princess Leia’s mother.”

“She was hilarious, very dirty woman in the best way,” Sean concluded.

Sean was joined on WWHL by Emmy-winning This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, who dished on the upcoming revamped American Crime Story: Katrina – Watch more after the cut!

Will & Grace makes its return to NBC tonight.



Sean Hayes On Working With Debbie Reynolds | WWHL

Will Sterling K Brown Be Part Of ‘American Crime Story: Katrina’?



Sterling K Brown On Being Cut Off At The Emmys | WWHL