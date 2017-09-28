Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 3:17 pm

Selena Gomez Looks Elegant While Stepping Out for a Broadway Show!

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous as ever while taking in a Broadway play!

The 25-year-old singer and actress was spotted returning to her place after grabbing dinner and catching a Broadway show with close friends on Wednesday night (September 27) in New York City.

Selena wore a beautiful patterned maroon dress and looked elegant pushing her hair back while stepping out.

The next day, Selena was spotted in a black trench coat, a black tee and black pants heading to the gym.

The actress is currently in NYC filming a movie helmed by director Woody Allen.
Photos: BACKGRID
