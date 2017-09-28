'Survivor' Fall 2017 - Who is the Hottest Guy? Vote Now!

There are so many hot guys this season on Survivor and we want to know who our readers think is the hottest of them all!

The 35th season of Survivor is subtitled “Heroes, Healers, and Hustlers” and those are the names of each of the three tribes.

Here are the nine guys on the show this season (click on their names to see photos):

The season kicked off on Wednesday night (September 27) and one person has already been voted off the island. Make sure to watch the show every Wednesday on CBS at 8/7c!