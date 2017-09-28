The 'Fuller House' Cast Reveals the Biggest Diva on Set!

Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron are opening up about their Fuller House secrets from the set!

In a new segment for Ellen DeGeneres‘s Show Me More Show on YouTube, the three co-stars playfully dished on who had the dirtiest thoughts about co-star John Stamos, why former co-stars Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were the cheapest cast members, and who is the biggest diva on set.

Plus, find out which one the three stars arrives the latest to the set!

Watch Andrea, Candace and Jodie answer questions below!