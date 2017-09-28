Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 11:31 am

The 'Fuller House' Cast Reveals the Biggest Diva on Set!

The 'Fuller House' Cast Reveals the Biggest Diva on Set!

Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron are opening up about their Fuller House secrets from the set!

In a new segment for Ellen DeGeneres‘s Show Me More Show on YouTube, the three co-stars playfully dished on who had the dirtiest thoughts about co-star John Stamos, why former co-stars Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were the cheapest cast members, and who is the biggest diva on set.

Plus, find out which one the three stars arrives the latest to the set!

Watch Andrea, Candace and Jodie answer questions below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron, Fuller House, Jodie Sweetin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Was this when Khloe Kardashian found out she was pregnant? - TMZ
  • Candice King films The Originals with Joseph Morgan - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Josie & the Pussycats are revealing secrets from the movie - TooFab
  • Jason Mraz is heading to Broadway - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miss Piggy is reportedly dating a Riverdale star! - Just Jared Jr