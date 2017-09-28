Top Stories
'The Nice Guys' to Get Female-Led Reboot for TV!

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe‘s 2016 movie The Nice Guys is being turned into a television series with female actors in the lead roles!

The film’s producer Joel Silver is adapting the project for TV and it is being developed at Fox, the same network that currently is airing an adaptation of Joel‘s movie Lethal Weapon.

The Nice Girls is being described as “a one-hour contemporary female take” on the movie, according to Variety.

Michael Diliberti, who wrote the 2011 movie 30 Minutes or Less, will write and executive produce the pilot.
