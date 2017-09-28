Thu, 28 September 2017 at 12:30 pm
The 'Pretty Little Liars' Cast Reveals Who Was Hooking Up on Set!
Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario just can’t seem to keep a secret!
The Pretty Little Liars co-stars all got together for Ellen DeGeneres‘s new YouTube series, the Show Me More Show, to spill on a variety of topics with a game of Never Have I Ever.
Did the girls ever hook up with someone on set when the cameras stopped rolling? Who did Lucy crush on? And who made an assistant cry?
Watch Ashley, Troian, Lucy, Shay and Sasha answer the questions below!
Photos: YouTube Posted to: Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario
