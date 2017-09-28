Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 12:33 am

Tinashe - 'Light the Night Up' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Tinashe just dropped a new track called “Light the Night Up”!

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter released the pulse-raising track on Wednesday night (September 27).

The track is for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football telecast, and was co-crafted by VonLichten and Hitmaka.

Tinashe confirmed on Twitter that “Light the Night Up” is not her new single, but that more new music is coming soon!

Listen to “Light the Night Up” below! You can also download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the “Light the Night Up” lyrics…
