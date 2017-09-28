Tyler, the Creator & Kali Uchis Perform 'See You Again' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Tyler, The Creator served as the musical guest on last night’s (September 27) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 26-year-old entertainer performed “See You Again” off of his latest album Flower Boy alongside his frequent collaborator Kali Uchis and The Roots.

Tyler recently revealed that “See You Again” was actually written for Zayn Malik, but the former One Direction star never showed up to their studio session.

“fun fact: i wrote ‘see you again’ for zayn but that bitch flaked on studio time twice,” Tyler tweeted. “so i kept the ref for myself, worked out actually.”

Next month, Tyler is heading out on his Flower Boy Tour, which kicks off at his 6th annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.



Tyler, The Creator: See You Again