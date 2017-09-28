What TV Show Do You Want Rebooted? Vote for Your Favorite!

Television reboots seem to be all the rage lately and with the premiere of Will & Grace‘s revival debuting tonight on NBC…what better time to ask our readers an important question.

What TV series that is now off the air would you like to see rebooted?

There are so many classic TV shows to choose from and we’ve compiled a list of some of the greatest.

Over the past several years, we’ve seen Gilmore Girls rebooted on Netflix, and now Will & Grace. Roseanne and American Idol are also set to be rebooted next year. Other shows that have been rebooted over the years include Arrested Development, Full House, Boy Meets World, The X-Files, and more.

