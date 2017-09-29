Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 9:29 am

Adam Brody Is 'OK' with Always Being Known as 'The O.C.'s Seth Cohen!

Adam Brody Is 'OK' with Always Being Known as 'The O.C.'s Seth Cohen!

Adam Brody is dapper in a suit while attending the season two screening of his series StartUp held at the Bing Theater at LACMA on Thursday (September 28) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Ron Perlman and creator Ben Ketai as they also attended special Q&A for the Crackle 10-episode, one-hour original drama – Watch the trailer below!

While recently promoting StartUp, Adam opened up about being “OK” with always being known as The O.C.‘s Seth Cohen: “I don’t know if it’s this generation or all generations, but I had that same affinity for high school movies,” Adam told ET.” I was so happy to be on a show that emulated 90210 and to have a big pop culture character in my past; I’ll probably always be known as Seth Cohen, but that’s OK.”

“It was three and a half seasons and over a decade ago,” Adam added. “I think anyone who watched the show would agree that it wasn’t nearly the same show toward the end. If you did 10 or 15 [episodes] per season like you do now, it would have been a different animal; I think the quality could have maintained a lot longer. The first season was 27 episodes, and we just burned through so much story. I’d feel that way after 100 episodes of anything.”


StartUp – Official Trailer – Crackle
Just Jared on Facebook
adam brody is ok with always being known as the o c s seth cohen 01
adam brody is ok with always being known as the o c s seth cohen 02
adam brody is ok with always being known as the o c s seth cohen 03
adam brody is ok with always being known as the o c s seth cohen 04
adam brody is ok with always being known as the o c s seth cohen 05
adam brody is ok with always being known as the o c s seth cohen 06
adam brody is ok with always being known as the o c s seth cohen 07
adam brody is ok with always being known as the o c s seth cohen 08

Credit: Milla Cochran; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Adam Brody, Ben Ketai, Ron Perlman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr