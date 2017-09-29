Adam Brody Is 'OK' with Always Being Known as 'The O.C.'s Seth Cohen!

Adam Brody is dapper in a suit while attending the season two screening of his series StartUp held at the Bing Theater at LACMA on Thursday (September 28) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Ron Perlman and creator Ben Ketai as they also attended special Q&A for the Crackle 10-episode, one-hour original drama – Watch the trailer below!

While recently promoting StartUp, Adam opened up about being “OK” with always being known as The O.C.‘s Seth Cohen: “I don’t know if it’s this generation or all generations, but I had that same affinity for high school movies,” Adam told ET.” I was so happy to be on a show that emulated 90210 and to have a big pop culture character in my past; I’ll probably always be known as Seth Cohen, but that’s OK.”

“It was three and a half seasons and over a decade ago,” Adam added. “I think anyone who watched the show would agree that it wasn’t nearly the same show toward the end. If you did 10 or 15 [episodes] per season like you do now, it would have been a different animal; I think the quality could have maintained a lot longer. The first season was 27 episodes, and we just burned through so much story. I’d feel that way after 100 episodes of anything.”



StartUp – Official Trailer – Crackle